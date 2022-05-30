Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Protests Erupt Against AAP Govt; CM Mann To Hold Meeting

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government is facing huge criticism following the murder of Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala. The artiste-politician was shot dead a day after his security was withdrawn.

This has sparked outrage as people have staged protests, raising slogans against the Punjab government. In a demonstration against the Punjabi singer's murder, people staged a massive protest outside Mansa Hospital, raising slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

In a related update, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking a minute-to-minute update in connection to Moosewala's murder. It is learnt that he will hold meetings with senior officers concerning the matter. Further, senior Police officers have been sent to Mansa and have been instructed for speedy action to catch the killers at the earliest.

The police, investigating the Punjabi singer's murder, suspect that someone in the close circle of Moosewala is behind the gruesome killing. Police are also looking at the nexus between top gangsters in Punjab as well as support that could have been received from terrorists.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and two cars have been seized in connection with the murder. Also, close associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi have been detained. Sources told Republic that around 8-9 people have been detained in connection to the case.

Pointing at inter-gang rivalry, Canada-based Goldy Brar, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the mastermind behind the murder.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday evening, a day after his earlier security was withdrawn.

The Punjab government had scaled down Sidhu's security from four armed guards to two. This move was applicable to 424 people amid Mann’s tirade against the “VIP culture”. Responding to the tragic incident, the Punjab Chief Minister on Sunday shared a tweet that read, “I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm. (sic)”.

The murder of the 28-year-old Congress leader has triggered a fresh political row. Moosewala who had drawn criticism for promoting gun culture in his songs had recently joined the Congress. He had contested the Assembly elections from the Mansa district and lost to Dr Vijay Singla of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

A huge police force has been deployed outside the Mansa district home of the singer who was killed just weeks before his 29th birthday.

(Image: RepublicWorld/ANI)