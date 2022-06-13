Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Pune Police Arrest Shooter Santosh Jadhav From Gujarat

In a major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Pune Police has arrested shooter Santosh Jadhav, an official said on Monday. Santosh was arrested from Gujarat. He was produced before the magistrate court late at night, where the court remanded him to police custody till June 20.

Maharashtra Additional Director General (Law and order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal is expected to brief the media on the development at 10 am. Along with Santosh Jadhav, one more person has been arrested by police.

Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested in a 2021 murder case registered at Pune's Manchar police station, the official said.

Santosh was on the run for a year. The official said that his and one Navnath Suryavanshi's name popped up in the Moose Wala murder probe. Pune police intensified their search and arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case.

Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case, was nabbed by Pune police. Mahakal, a member of the Bishnoi gang, was arrasted by Pune rural police last week in an MCOCA case filed against him at Manchar police station. He was also grilled by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Punjab singer's murder.

Mahakal was also questioned by Mumbai Police in relation to a threat letter sent to playwright Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. After his killing, police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster and member of the Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder. A Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued against Brar by Interpol.

The Delhi Police recently announced that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi masterminded Moosewala's murder and that six gunmen were reportedly engaged in the singer's death have been identified. According to the Delhi police, the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing.

Police of 4-5 states working together on Moosewala murder case: Maha HM

On Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that teams from four-five states were working togeting on murder case of Moosewala.