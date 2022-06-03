Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjab Police Detain 2 From Haryana; Rajasthan Link Being Probed

In a recent update on the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, a Punjab police team, on Thursday, detained two more persons from the Bhirdana village in Haryana's Fatehabad district. Notably, the Punjab police team on Thursday raided the Bhirdana village in connection to the Moosewala murder case, after it got information regarding two people who allegedly had a role in providing the Bolero car which was used in the Punjab singer's murder.

Republic has also accessed the CCTV footage in which the Bolero car was seen being driven on the road.

Rajasthan link in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

In another update, Republic has exclusively found a Rajasthan link in the murder of the popular Punjabi signer and Congress leader. The Punjab police in its probe had reached Rajasthan's Bikaner and Churu. This comes following some leads and inputs that the Punjab police got in relation to the murder case and therefore it turned to Rajasthan.

Police have also found that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose name has surfaced in the murder case, has many trusted henchmen in the Bikaner, Churu as well as Nagaur areas of Rajasthan. It is pertinent to mention that, a special cell of the Punjab police is investigating this high-profile murder case of Sidhu Moosewala.

Bhagwant Mann meets Moosewala's family

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday arrived at the late singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's residence in Moosa village. CM Mann’s visit to meet Sidhu Moosewala's kin comes amid speculations that he had postponed the plan due to anger at the village. Earlier in the day, Moosa villagers crowded outside the Moosewala residence to oppose AAP leaders’ entry into the late singer’s residence.

#LIVE | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Moosa village, expresses condolences to his father



— Republic (@republic) June 3, 2022

Amid speculations, Punjab CM Mann reached Sidhu Moosewala’s residence and talked to the late singer’s parents. Earlier, high drama erupted outside Moosewala's residence ahead of the Punjab CM’s proposed visit. Police officials were forced to pacify angry villagers, who raised slogans against the CM Mann-led state government, accusing it of the lack of security that led to the singer’s killing. CM Mann was scheduled to reach the Moosewala residence at 8 AM and finally arrived by 10 AM due to the angry protests in the area.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village, a day after his security was downgraded. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government was responsible for reducing his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house.

Meanwhile, the unidentified assailants have been booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.