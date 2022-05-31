In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that the Punjab Police will seek the custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Incarcerated since 2015, he was actively associated with the Students Organisation of Punjab University during his stint at the DAV College, Chandigarh, and is facing trial in multiple cases including murder and extortion. His Canada-based associate Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the singer-cum-Congress leader's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vicky Midhukhera.

On Monday, Bishnoi had moved the Patiala House Court expressing apprehension that he will be killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police. Therefore, he urged the court to direct the police to investigate any pending case against him at the Tihar Jail itself without obtaining his physical custody. In the alternative, the gangster affirmed that his custody should be given to the police with adequate security arrangements and he should be handcuffed and shackled during transit. However, Special Judge Praveen Singh refused to entertain this plea stressing that there was no ground for the accused to file such an application.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Thereafter, an SIT comprising SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh was formed to ensure a speedy and effective probe. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring dubbed it a political murder and demanded an investigation by the NIA or a sitting judge. He also called for the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state.

On Monday, the Punjab Police detained 5 persons from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in a joint operation with the Uttarakhand Special Task Force. The police stated that it had got some vital leads in connection with this case. Moosewala's final rites will take place on Tuesday at noon.