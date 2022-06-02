Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Second Arrest Made, 2 Bishnoi Gang Members Taken Into Custody

In a key development pertaining to Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Mansa Senior SSP Gaurav Toora informed Republic TV that two Bishnoi gang members have been taken into custody for protection. This comes after Republic TV recently accessed CCTV footage which indicated two cars trailing the Punjabi singer's black Mahindra Thar in Mansa district minutes before he was shot dead. Visuals show the singer's Thar being tailed by two cars- a Bolero and a grey Scorpio. Earlier, Republic had accessed a tape depicting the moment of the attack on Moosewala by assailants near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora, while speaking to Republic TV, said, "So far, we have taken two people into our custody for protection. These are Bishnoi gang members, who already have 6-7 cases of heinous crimes registered under their names. We have also arrested one more person. We have over six days to investigate them. They have the information who are the killers." "The two prime witnesses were severely injured and couldn't record the statement earlier. They will continue to visit them and get the statement recorded. We have learned atleast 6-7 people were involved in the killing."

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Jawaharke village. The tragic incident occurred a day after the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons in what they termed as a 'crackdown against VIP culture.' Moreover, the sensitive security list was also made public.

The initial post-mortem report revealed that the singer was hit by nearly 25 bullets from very close range. The presence of gunpowder was also indicated on the singer's body. An FIR under sections 302, 307, 341, 148, 149, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25,27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station City-1 Mansa. Canada-based Goldy Brar and his associate Lawrence Bishnoi have claimed the responsibility for the murder.

A day after he was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdrew his plea from the Delhi High Court seeking protection. He had moved the Delhi HC expressing apprehension that he will be killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws his petition seeking protection from the Delhi High Court as he had apprehension of getting killed in a fake encounter by Punjab Police. He will now move to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. https://t.co/nKNeCXFokW — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Wednesday strengthened the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban. As per an official statement, the six-member SIT will have a new Chairman IGP PAP Jaskaran Singh and two new members including AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora. Meanwhile, the remaining three other members, SP Investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh, and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh will continue to be a part of the probe.