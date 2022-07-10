Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Weapon Supplier Satbir Singh Thrashed By Inmates In Ludhiana Jail

The weapon supplier in Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder case and accused Satbir Singh was attacked in jail by the inmates at Central Jail in Ludhiana on Saturday evening. The jail official intervened and accused Singh was rushed to the hospital as he suffered injuries to his head and other body parts. One of the inmates hit him with a brick on his head. As per sources, Republic TV has learned that the inmates expressed their anger over his involvement in the singer's murder.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh informed that accused Satbir Singh received stitches on his head. Singh is a horse trader who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in supplying weapons to the killers of Moosewala. He was shifted to Ludhiana jail after days of interrogation on Saturday where he was assaulted by the inmate.

Punjab | An accused arrested in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case assaulted by a group of fellow inmates at Ludhiana central jail



"The accused Satbir has been brought here for treatment. He has got stitches on his head," said Inspector Gurpreet Singh (09.07) pic.twitter.com/KvJfK1Mi2U — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

It is pertinent to note that one of the accused Ankit Sirsa, accused and Sachin Bhiwani, who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters involved in Moosewala's murder, was sent to five-day police custody by a local Patiala court on Saturday. A resident of Sersa village in Haryana, Sirsa had fired at least six rounds from two pistols at Moosewala from a close range. He is also accused in two other 'attempt to murder' cases in Rajasthan.

Sirsa was implicated in two other firing incidents in the month of April on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi, the police said. Photos of him brandishing pistols have been recovered by police. Sirsa and Bhiwani were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday night. The two are part of the gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, police had said.

On June 8, the Delhi police had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the main conspirator behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, however, it did not divulge details about the motive behind the killing. Bishnoi had shared with the investigators that his gang members including Canada-based Goldy Brar had conspired to kill Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5.30 p.m. on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people - his friend and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared dead on arrival.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

(Image: ANI/PTI/Republic)