Sidhu Moosewala Murdered: Two Vehicles Seized; Multiple Fake Number Plates Recovered

Following the shocking murder of Congress leader and popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, two SUVs involved in the murder have been seized. Additionally, fake car number plates used to carry out the attack have also been recovered.

It has been learnt that the recovered number plate is of a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle registered in Ferozepur but was used by the attackers on the Bolero vehicle, to carry out the attack on Sidhu Moosewala's vehicle in Punjab's Mansa district.

The Police, investigating the Punjabi singer's murder, suspect that someone in the close circle of Moosewala is behind the gruesome killing. Police are also looking at the nexus between top gangsters in Punjab as well as support that could have been received from terrorists.

Two cars have been seized in connection with the murder. Also, close associates of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi have been detained. Sources told Republic that around 8-9 people have been detained in connection to the case.

Pointed at inter-gang rivalry, Canada-based Goldy Brar, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the mastermind behind the murder.

In a related update, Police have picked the dump of mobile numbers found at the crime spot. The call details of multiple numbers are being analysed.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was shot dead on Sunday evening, a day after his security was scaled down. This move introduced by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is under huge criticism from the opposition.

The Punjab government had scaled down Sidhu's security from four armed guards to two. This move was applicable to 424 people amid Mann’s tirade against the “VIP culture”. Responding to the tragic incident, the Punjab Chief Minister on Sunday shared a tweet that read, “I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm. (sic)”.

The murder of the 28-year-old Congress leader has triggered a fresh political row. Moosewala who had drawn criticism for promoting gun culture in his songs had recently joined the Congress. He had contested the Assembly elections from the Mansa district and lost to Dr Vijay Singla of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

A huge police force has been deployed outside the Mansa district home of the singer who was killed just weeks before his 29th birthday.

