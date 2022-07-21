Sidhu Moosewala Shooters Wanted To Flee To Pakistan, Were In Touch With Terrorist: Sources

In a new revelation, Republic TV learnt that Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh - two sharpshooters who killed singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala had planned to flee to Pakistan. Both of them were eliminated during an encounter with Punjab Police on Wednesday. Roopa and Mannu were leading one group of shooters to kill Moosewala. On the day of the murder, these accused were in the Toyota Corolla car that obstructed Moosewala. While Roopa was driving the vehicle, Mannu fired first on the victim using an AK series rifle, sources revealed.

Sources indicated that the aforesaid sharpshooters were also in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Ridha. The latter is believed to be under the scanner of intelligence agencies for his role in activating the Khalistani terror module and connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. From drug smuggling to arms smuggling, Rinda's net is spread all over South Asia, a Republic TV investigation uncovered. Sources also divulged that Rinda is in command of this syndicate and has activated 120 sleeper cells in different states of India.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Earlier on June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. An official statement said, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction". After the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down the state government's plea urging a sitting judge to conduct the death probe, the Congress party renewed its demand for a CBI probe.