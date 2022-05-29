Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: 3 Gangs Involved In Murder, BJP Slams AAP Govt

Quick links:
Image:
"Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.
The Aam Aadmi Party Government had withdrawn 2 out of four security personnel provided to singer Sidhu Moosewala a day before his shocking murder, as per Punjab Govt sources.
I may never agree with Sidhu Moosewala but shocking that he has been shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district days after his security was withdrawn— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 29, 2022
Law & order in Punjab has been completely demolished ever since P-AAP came to power
Everyday 1-2 murders..free run for radicals 1/n pic.twitter.com/I2RF7e3BBs
RPG attack in Mohali.. International kabaddi player killed.. Free Run for radicals in Patiala.. Terror module in Ferozepur unchecked till Haryana police cracked down.. Be-adbi case no action..— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 29, 2022
Cops only used to target likes of @TajinderBagga by super CM Kejriwal
Shameful
2/2
Punjab is up in flames! Is popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s cold blooded murder the change AAP promised?— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 29, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, who run Punjab by proxy, must be held accountable for this murder. Did they not know of the threat before withdrawing his security?
"The news about Sidhu Moosewala’s murder doesn’t sink in. Absolutely shocked. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The incident has happened a day after Bhagwant Mann govt withdrew his security. Congress will not remain silent on this murder," tweeted Jignesh Mevani
Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022
Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!
#BREAKING | Sidhu Moosewala shot dead: Punjab Lok Congress leader Pritpal Singh slams removal of security cover.— Republic (@republic) May 29, 2022
For latest updates tune in here: https://t.co/bbyaMx5ll9 pic.twitter.com/dL8mJAF8Gx
Taking to Twitter, Hardik Patel wrote, "Punjab has realized with a very sad incident today, how deadly it is for any state to go into the chaotic hands of the government. A few days ago the brutal murder of an international kabaddi player and today famous young artist Sidhu Moosewala is raising important questions."
"The Chief Minister of Punjab and the people running the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government from Delhi will have to think whether they want to become another party like the Congress to give pain to Punjab or really do something for the people. My tribute to Sidhu Moosewala," he added.
सरकार का अराजक हाथों में जाना किसी प्रदेश के लिए कितना घातक होता है, यह पंजाब ने आज एक बड़ी ही दुःखद घटना के साथ महसूस किया। कुछ दिन पूर्व एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय कबड्डी खिलाड़ी और आज मशहूर युवा कलाकार सिद्धू मूसावाले की निर्मम हत्या महत्वपूर्ण सवाल खड़े कर रही हैं।— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 29, 2022
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री और दिल्ली से आम आदमी पार्टी की पंजाब सरकार को चला रहे लोगों को सोचना होगा की क्या उन्हें कांग्रेस की तरह पंजाब को दुःख दर्द देनी वाली दूसरी पार्टी बनना है या सच में लोगों के लिए कुछ करना हैं।— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 29, 2022
सिद्धू मूसेवाला को मेरी श्रद्धांजलि।
As per sources, 3 gangs are said to be involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Around 20 shots were fired from semi-automatic weapons at the Congress leader's Mahindra SUV, sources have claimed.
The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation.— Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022
Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.
We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r
I urge @HMOIndia to order an enquiry into how & who leaked the confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by @AAPPunjab Govt@ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann are responsible for the brutal killing of #SidhuMoosewala whose security was withdrawn yesterday@ANI https://t.co/aDeljpY8Hr— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 29, 2022
"Deeply shocked at the broad day light murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Punjab & Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world," said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
"Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was brought dead", said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.
#WATCH | Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment: Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital pic.twitter.com/3j0QAWkofh— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022
The development comes just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of the singer. On May 28, Saturday the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Sidhu Moosewala.
In a fatal attack, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday. As per sources, unknown miscreants opened fire at Sidhu Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa in critical condition. He was declared dead on arrival.
#BREAKING | Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa, day after Punjab Government withdrew security— Republic (@republic) May 29, 2022
Tune in here: https://t.co/bbyaMx5ll9 pic.twitter.com/WhuUmimIBg