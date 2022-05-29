Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: 3 Gangs Involved In Murder, BJP Slams AAP Govt

Taking to Twitter, Hardik Patel wrote, "Punjab has realized with a very sad incident today, how deadly it is for any state to go into the chaotic hands of the government. A few days ago the brutal murder of an international kabaddi player and today famous young artist Sidhu Moosewala is raising important questions."

"The Chief Minister of Punjab and the people running the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government from Delhi will have to think whether they want to become another party like the Congress to give pain to Punjab or really do something for the people. My tribute to Sidhu Moosewala," he added.

सरकार का अराजक हाथों में जाना किसी प्रदेश के लिए कितना घातक होता है, यह पंजाब ने आज एक बड़ी ही दुःखद घटना के साथ महसूस किया। कुछ दिन पूर्व एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय कबड्डी खिलाड़ी और आज मशहूर युवा कलाकार सिद्धू मूसावाले की निर्मम हत्या महत्वपूर्ण सवाल खड़े कर रही हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 29, 2022