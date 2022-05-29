Last Updated:

Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead LIVE Updates: 3 Gangs Involved In Murder, BJP Slams AAP Govt

As per sources, unknown miscreants opened fire at Sidhu Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries.

Ananya Varma
19:34 IST, May 29th 2022
Rahul Gandhi pays condolences over Sidhu Moosewala's murder

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," tweeted Rahul Gandhi. 

19:28 IST, May 29th 2022
AAP Government had withdrawn 2 security personnel provided to late singer

The Aam Aadmi Party Government had withdrawn 2 out of four security personnel provided to singer Sidhu Moosewala a day before his shocking murder, as per Punjab Govt sources.

19:20 IST, May 29th 2022
BJP leaders slam AAP over Sidhu Moosewala's cold-blooded murder; 'Punjab is up in flames'

 

 

19:15 IST, May 29th 2022
Jignesh Mevani vows Congress 'won't remain silent', slams AAP

"The news about Sidhu Moosewala’s murder doesn’t sink in. Absolutely shocked. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The incident has happened a day after Bhagwant Mann govt withdrew his security. Congress will not remain silent on this murder," tweeted Jignesh Mevani

19:11 IST, May 29th 2022
Captain Amarinder condemns Moosewala's murder; 'Law and order has collapsed in Punjab'

 

19:09 IST, May 29th 2022
Punjab Lok Congress leader Pritpal Singh slams AAP Govt

 

19:05 IST, May 29th 2022
Hardik Patel pays condolences, raises questions at AAP government

Taking to Twitter, Hardik Patel wrote, "Punjab has realized with a very sad incident today, how deadly it is for any state to go into the chaotic hands of the government. A few days ago the brutal murder of an international kabaddi player and today famous young artist Sidhu Moosewala is raising important questions."

"The Chief Minister of Punjab and the people running the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government from Delhi will have to think whether they want to become another party like the Congress to give pain to Punjab or really do something for the people. My tribute to Sidhu Moosewala," he added. 

 

19:05 IST, May 29th 2022
3 gangs involved in murder, 20 shots were fired at Sidhu Moosewala: Sources

As per sources, 3 gangs are said to be involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Around 20 shots were fired from semi-automatic weapons at the Congress leader's Mahindra SUV, sources have claimed. 

19:02 IST, May 29th 2022
Congress pays condolences over Sidhu Moosewala's murder, calls it a 'terrible shock'

 

18:55 IST, May 29th 2022
BJP holds AAP responsible for Moosewala's death, demands inquiry by MHA

 

18:53 IST, May 29th 2022
Congress issues first statement on Sidhu Moosewala's demise

"Deeply shocked at the broad day light murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Punjab & Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world," said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. 

18:52 IST, May 29th 2022
Mansa Hospital issues statement, says Sidhu Moosewala was brought dead

"Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was brought dead", said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. 

 

18:52 IST, May 29th 2022
Punjab Govt Withdrew Moosewala's security cover yesterday

The development comes just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of the singer. On May 28, Saturday the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Sidhu Moosewala. 

18:52 IST, May 29th 2022
Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead In Punjab's Mansa

In a fatal attack, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday. As per sources, unknown miscreants opened fire at Sidhu Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa in critical condition. He was declared dead on arrival. 

 

