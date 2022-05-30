In a massive development, this was not the first assassination attempt on Punjabi Music Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in the broad daylight of Sunday in Mansa village. Earlier, in 2020, Punjab police averted an assassination attempt on the Punjabi singer and arrested two accused.

Sidhu Moosewala's assassination attempt in 2020

According to the sources, Republic TV has learned that on September 16, 2020, two miscreants demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from Moosewala and on refusal both of them planned a shootout. The miscreants were later caught by the Punjab Police and were identified as Chandra Khanni and Gurjindra who were residents of Nawanshahr and Haryana respectively. After the arrest, the Punjab police recovered a country-made pistol 315 bore and 6 live cartridges. After the interrogation, the then SP Manpreet Singh revealed that the convicts demanded ransom from Mossewala and when they were refused, they planned this attack on him.

Taking stock of this information, the security agencies have now started investigating the present details and location of both accused whether they are in or out of the jail.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared brought dead while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Several hours after Moosewala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he and Sachin Bishnoi, the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath, and Bholu, all residents of Haryana have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moosewala was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Vicky. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the Police.

Meanwhile, the DGP of Punjab directed IG Bathinda range Pradeep Yadav, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and SSP Bathinda J Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while ADGP Law and Order have mobilised the required force to nab the murderers of Sidhu Moosewala. However, the murder of the 28-year-old Congress leader has triggered a fresh political row.

(Image: Instagram_Sidhu_Moosewala)