Sidhu Moosewala Threatened By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Father Witnessed Murder; FIR Accessed

On Monday, Republic TV accessed the FIR on the murder of singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala registered by the Mansa Police Station based on the complaint of his father Balkaur Singh. According to him, his son would receive threat calls with repeated extortion demands from many gangsters including those from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While mentioning in his complaint that Moosewala had bought a bulletproof Toyota Fortuner car in wake of these threats, Singh added that the former left the house without taking this car and the gunmen.

While following him in another car with the gunmen, Singh saw a Corolla car with 4 passengers tailing his son's Mahindra Thar vehicle. He also revealed that a white Bolero car was already waiting when the Mahindra Thar vehicle reached the outer road of the Jawahar Ke village. After 4 youths opened indiscriminate fire at this vehicle, they fled the spot within minutes along with the aforesaid cars. The unnamed assailants have been booked under Sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 148, 149, 302 (Murder), 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Here are key excerpts from the FIR:

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. After joining Congress on December 3, 2021, he contested the Punjab Assembly polls but lost to AAP's Vijay Singla from Mansa by 63,323 votes. At that point in time, his induction created an uproar as he was booked by the Punjab Police in multiple cases pertaining to the promotion of violence and gun culture through his songs, firing an AK-47 rifle at the Badbar police firing range during the lockdown, etc.

AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. Furthermore, he revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility for the singer's murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera.

An SIT comprising SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh has been formed to ensure a speedy and effective probe. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring dubbed it a political murder and demanded an investigation by the NIA or a sitting judge. He also called for the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the state.