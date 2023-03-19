Sidhu Moosewala's Father Balkaur Singh Claims Punjab Tensions Bid Disturb 'barsi'

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has claimed that the recent tensions in Punjab are meant to prevent fans from attending the 'barsi' event for his son, scheduled Saturday. This comes at a time Punjab is on alert as cops hunt for Amritpal Singh, the radical preacher and chief of Waris Punjab De. Balkaur Singh has raised questions about the timing of the tensions in Punjab and has appealed to fans and supporters to gather peacefully in large numbers to mark the first death anniversary of his son.

Attempt to disrupt 'barsi': Balkaur Singh

In a video message circulating on Twitter, Balkaur Singh appealed to supporters and fans of his late son to gather at the 'barsi' event in large numbers. He said, "We know there is an attempt to disrupt it. But I appeal to my sons' fans and supporters to arrive peacefully at the venue in big numbers."

According to reports, slain singer Moosewala's family has decided to mark the singer's first death anniversary on March 19. The fans of the late singer and several political leaders from the Congress party are also expected to be present at the event. However, the event has made the state government wary of security issues.

Moosewala's father on conspiracy to tarnish his son's image

Balkaur Singh alleged that several video interviews of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, right ahead of the late singer's death anniversary, have been done to connect the singer with gangsters.

“A criminal sitting inside a jail is calling himself a nationalist and talking about eliminating drugs. What can be a bigger irony than this? It was all done days ahead of our programme to tarnish my son’s image. Attempts have also been made to link him with gangsters."

Almost a year since Moosewala was killed

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popular as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on March 29, 2022, when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in a jeep. According to reports, as many as six-shooters came on his way and sprayed bullets. The Punjab police have linked the murder to Lawrence Bishnoi's aide in Canada, Goldy Brar.