Sidhu Moosewala's Father Blasts Probe Team, Threatens To Withdraw FIR & Leave Country

It has been five months since Popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in the broad daylight. With no justice being served, the late singer's father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu on Sunday threatened to withdraw the FIR in his son's murder case and leave the country.

Balkaur, who was addressing his son's followers at his residence in Moosa village, said that he has sought time for a month from the DGP to apprise him about some issues. "I will wait till November 25, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR and leave the country," he said.

Giving an ultimatum to the state, for a month, to hear him out, an emotional Balkaur Singh claimed that his son was killed under a well-planned conspiracy and said he was not ready to accept the allegations that his son was killed as part of a gang rivalry.

While talking to ANI, the late singer's father said, "My child was murdered in a planned way. Police want to show it as a gang war incident. I've sought time from DGP to hear about my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR & leave the country."

Further, Balkaur also accused the police and central agencies of questioning his son’s co-artists but not the associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The Punjabi pop icon was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The late singer's father addressed people and said that the entire family had been cooperating very well with the administration in probing the case, but this was perhaps considered their "weakness".

"It has been five months (since the death of Sidhu Moosewala). We are counting days and time is passing by," Balkaur said while addressing the gathering. He said he had stopped expecting justice and sought to know why investigating agencies had not summoned the "B-team of (jailed gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi" gang yet.

Meanwhile, on October 19, the Special cell of police arrested fugitive criminal Deepak Tinu from Rajasthan’s Ajmer. Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa police on the night of October 1.

