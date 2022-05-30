Sidhu Moosewala's Father Seeks NIA Probe Into Son's Murder; Asks Punjab DGP To Apologise

After Mansa Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Balkaur Singh, the father of murdered Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, Singh has now written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the murder that took place on Sunday evening.

In his letter, Mooswewala's father has also sought an NIA and CBI probe in the case and has asked for stringent action against officers, who, he alleged leaked secret documents on the removal of the popular Punjabi singer's security. It is pertinent to mention here that Mossewala was tailed and murdered on Sunday, a day after his security cover was downgraded.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at the Mansa Police Station based on a complaint by Singh where he stated that his son would receive threat calls with repeated extortion demands from several gangsters. Singh also mentioned that his son and Congress leader had bought a bulletproof Toyota Fortuner car in wake of these threats and that he left the house without taking this car and the gunmen provided to him for security.

The FIR copy accessed by Republic TV shows that unknown assailants have been booked under Sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 148, 149, 302 (Murder), 307, 341, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In CCTV footage that surfaced after the gruesome murder of the Punjabi singer, Moosewala's Mahindra Thar vehicle can be seen being tailed by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio. Shortly after they take a turn, incessant firing is heard in the background. At least 46 rounds of firing can be heard in the shocking video.

Canada-based gangster claims responsibility for Moosewala's murder

Hours after Moosewala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the murder. Issuing a statement on social media, Brar confessed that he, along with Sachin Bishnoi and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were responsible for the killing.

Goldy Brar, in a statement, said, "He was named in the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu...Delhi Police had put his name in front of the media, but still, by using his power he was avoiding punishment, no action was being taken against him. He was working against us."

Two associates of the Bishnoi gang have been detained by the Mansa police in connection to Moosewala's murder. The singer's former manager, Shagun Preet is also under the scanner as his name also surfaced in the killing of Vicky Middhukhera.