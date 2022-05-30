Sidhu Moosewala's Killers Ate At Nearby Dhaba? Pre-attack CCTV Clips Under Police Scanner

Before carrying out the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala, the assailants may have visited a dhaba, Republic learnt on Monday. The channel reached the local eatery and accessed the CCTV footage. In the CCTV visuals accessed, a few people can be seen having food. It is being said that of the 7-8 people seen having food, some may be the killers of the singer and Congress leader.

To ascertain whether the killers had indeed visited the food joint, the police had earlier in the day reached the place and screened over 11 CCTV footages. The investigating officers have taken the footage of around 10:45 AM before the singer-turned-politician was shot dead in Mansa's Jawaharke village. Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin -- when a car came from behind, and two from in front, firing. In the firing, all three people in Moosewala's car sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, he was declared brought dead while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Inter-gang rivalry claimed Moosewala's life

The DGP of Punjab said that prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Lucky Patial group. “Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility for Sidhu Mooswala’s murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera. Goldy Brar from the gang, in a statement had said, "He was named in the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu...Delhi Police had put his name in front of the media, but still, by using his power he was avoiding punishment, no action was being taken against him. He was working against us."

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons. The FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (Attempt to commit murder), and 341(wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 (conscious possession of arms) and 27 (illegal usage of arms) of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

While Punjab Police is investigating the murder, Moosewala's father has sought that the case be transferred to the NIA and CBI.