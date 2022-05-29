Sidhu Moosewala's Murder: Punjab Police Nab 2 Bishnoi Gang Associates From Patiala

In latest update on Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's assassination, Republic Media Network has learnt that two members of the Bishnoi gang group, who have taken responsibility for Moosewala's death, have been detained by police. The Mansa police nabbed the two men in Patiala, as per sources.

This comes hours after Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar issued a statement, stating that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the murder of the singer and Congress leader.

"He was named in the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu...Delhi Police had put his name in front of the media, but still, by using his power he was avoiding punishment, no action was being taken against him. He was working against us," Brar said in the statement.

Republic Media Network has also learnt that the former Manager of Sidhu Moosewala Shagun Preet is under the scanner. Shagun’s name had surfaced in the killing of Vicky Middukhehra. Shagun is currently absconding in the killing of Middukhehra.

Punjab govt withdrew security cover of around 424 people

This tragedy took place as the Punjab government withdrew the security cover of around 424 people and directed the concerned police personnel to report to the special DGP (Director General of police) at Jalandhar Cantt on Saturday. The VIPs, whose security was revoked, include retired police officers, religious leaders, and political leaders.

As per sources, unknown miscreants opened fire at Sidhu Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala was rushed to a hospital in Mansa but was declared dead on arrival.

BJP accuses Punjab govt of giving 'open invite to miscreants'

After Moosewala's death, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday tore into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab Government for revoking security and the list of the same going public, calling it 'an open invitation to miscreants'. Patra further called CM Bhagwant Mann a 'puppet' of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha.

Addressing a press meet, Patra said, "First, they withdrew the security. And the confidential list of those whose security has been taken back was made public. So this was an open invitation to the miscreants. Why did you publicize this confidential document? If your force was actually working on the ground, this incident wouldn't have happened."

"People don't know what Punjab is and they are remote-controlling the Punjab gov. Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha have made Bhagwant Mann their puppet CM. Does Raghav Chadha live without security in Punjab?," the BJP leader added.