Sidhu Moosewala's Shooter Arrested Along With Aide; Pistols & Police Uniforms Recovered

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday arrested two most-wanted criminals in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. One of the accused Sachin Bhiwani belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi - Goldy Brar gang alliance, while another sharpshooter was identified as Ankit Sirsa, police said. He was also found involved in two other heinous cases of attempts to murder in Rajasthan.

Sirsa is the third shooter arrested by the police in connection with Moosewala's murder. His accomplice, Sachin Chaudhary alias Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harboring four of the shooters, officials said. The team of Special Cell recovered three uniforms of Punjab Police, a dongle, sim card, two mobiles, one pistol of 9 MM bore with 10 live cartridges, and a pistol of .30 MM bore with 9 live cartridges from their possession.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said they were nabbed near Mahatma Gandhi Marg near Kashmiri Gate Bus stand on Sunday at around 11 pm.

Sachin Bhiwani is said to be the main person who handled all the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan. He was also wanted in a heinous crime in Churu.

Two shooters arrested in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case

Earlier, the Special Cell had arrested three people, including two main shooters and a facilitator involved in Moosewala's killing. The two accused shooters - Priyavrat alias Fauji (26) is a resident of Sonipatin Haryana, while Kashish alias Kuldeep (24) were arrested from Kutch district in Gujarat on June 19.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police arrested a gangster named Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria in connection with Moosewala's killing, Delhi's Patiala House Court granted his one-day transit remand to Punjab Police.

The development came after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was presented in Amritsar court in the case and his custody was extended by 8 days.