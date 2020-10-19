Sikh Man Who Had Been Manhandled By WB Cops Granted Bail; SAD's Sirsa Shares Photo

The retired Sikh para-military officer who had been manhandled and arrested by the West Bengal Government during BJP's 'Nabanna Chalo' Rally, was granted bail by a Howrah court on Monday.

The 43-year-old security officer, a resident of Bhatinda had been picked up by the State Police on October 9 during CM Mamata Banerjee's crackdown on the saffron party's rally against her government. During the scuffle, the Sikh man's turban was pulled off, which caused massive outrage across the political and religious spectrum.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa who had been strongly advocating the release of Balwinder Singh shared photos of Singh with his family after he was granted bail. The SAD leader also thanked the Almighty and the people who had extended their support to him.

Balwinder Singh is united with his family 🙏🏻 We thank the Almighty for blessing an innocent

Infinite thanks to all for standing in his support and for justice. pic.twitter.com/eKPevKYHLF — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 19, 2020

Sikh man roughed-up by Mamata Cops

A 43-year-old Sikh man, identified as Balwinder Singh, a retired officer of the Paramilitary forces was allegedly manhandled by the West Bengal Police during the BJP's 'Nabbana Chalo' Rally in which the man's Turban was pulled off. The police claimed that he was carrying a firearm and that his headgear "had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued". It also said that the police officer concerned had asked him to "put his turban back before the arrest".

The incident has caused massive outrage by the Sikh Community and the BJP leaders who had organized the rally remarking how even the brave soldiers who had served the nation were not spared in the TMC's regime. The incident had also drawn widespread criticism across the political landscape, with the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and even Congress CM Amarinder Singh slamming the TMC Government over the incident.

Senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim termed the allegations "baseless" and said that "law will take its own course". "We are not like BJP, we respect all religions, caste, creed," Hakim said. The Mamata Banerjee-led government had snubbed the incident claiming that political outfits were attempting to give it a "communal color"

सुरक्षाकर्मी बलविंदर सिंह को पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस ने सड़क पर पीटा और उसकी पगड़ी को अपमानित किया, वो सक्षम जवान है! उसने कई सैन्य कोर्स भी किए हैं!



ममता राज में ऐसे जांबाज का अपमान दु:खद है। ऐसे पुलिसवालों को सजा दी जाना चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/M1J8S7R9Yn — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) October 9, 2020

