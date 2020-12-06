SIMI Member Abdullah Danish, Wanted In Cases Of Unlawful Activity, Nabbed After 19 Years

In a big development, banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) member Abdullah Danish, who was wanted on charges of Sedition and Unlawful Activity was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday. Abdullah Danish, 58, has been a member of the radical outfit for 19 years. One of the most elusive members, he was absconding for more than 19 years after he was declared the proclaimed offender in a case of Unlawful Activity in 2002.

As per the Delhi Police, the ACP of the Special Cell had information about the wanted offender's whereabouts for close to a year. His movements were cited in cities of UP and Delhi NCR over the past year. As per information, Danish was indulging in radicalizing the youth to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC in the two states. He was also attempting to fuel communal disharmony through orchestrating riots.

Danish was nabbed from Delhi's Zakir Nagar by a raiding party who laid a trap for him on December 5. His last place of residence is said to be in Aligarh's Dudhpur in Uttar Pradesh. It is important to note that the Centre had banned radical organisation SIMI in 2001. Several members of the body are still absconding. Abdullah Danish had joined SIMI in 1985.

Links between PFI & SIMI?

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh minister and Chairman of Labour Welfare Board Sunil Bharala wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a ban on radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). While speaking to RepublicTV he had also highlighted how banned members of the SIMI were allegedly joining radical outfit PFI to fuel anti-CAA and other forms of riots in the country.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sunil Bharala said, “I have written a letter to the Home Minister to ban PFI since its engagement in a lot of anti-social and terrorist activities have come to light. Earlier, an organisation named SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) used to run in the country, which had a role in several terrorist activities and bombing incidents. The PFI appears to be the duplicate of this organisation. It is possible that the members of SIMI have joined the PFI.”

