Sirsa Unsparing As NCB Authenticates Karan Johar's 2019 Party Video; Assures Of 'action'

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday took to Twitter and took on Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar yet again. The politician has been unequivocal about the filmmaker after his complainant over the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director’s party video was taken up by the NCB.

Sirsa, who had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police over the 2019 party video alleging consumption of drugs, which did not make any headway, in his tweet mentioned that Karan Johar will now face ‘Coffee with NCB’, referring to the latter’s chat show, after the agency authenticated the video in question and deemed it unedited in a forensic report that has been handed over.

करन जौहर बॉलीवुड के ड्रग कार्टेल का किंग पिन है; वो ख़ुद को क़ानून से ऊपर समझता था



वह मुझे और न्यूज़ चैनलों को लीगल एक्शन लेने की धमकी दे रहा था... लीगल एक्शन तो होगा और करण जौहर पर होगा अब!



Get ready for #CoffewithNCB @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/i34Ds6QZ7q — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 27, 2020

The report from the forensic department states that the video is authentic and hasn’t been doctored or edited, sources said. A meeting will be called over the same where the NCB team led by NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra and DDG Mutha Ashok Jain will discuss this with NCB DG Rakesh Asthana to decide on the next course of action.

Earlier on Saturday, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader reminded Karan Johar that it was not the ‘star struck’ Mumbai Police that was investigating this case. He stated that Johar’s ‘forged defence’ was not going to work with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Meanwhile, with its probe into the film industry drug network moving at an unprecedented speed, the NCB has seemingly found some concrete evidence as it is ready to report to the agency's top official. The Mumbai Zonal office will submit their reports separate from that of the Special Investigation Team at its Delhi office, sources informed. Sources also added that the statements recorded by the Mumbai team are likely to be reviewed within the next three days and a comprehensive report will be sent to NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana.

NCB grills top Bollywood Actors

Deepika Padukone denied consuming or procuring drugs during her questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday, sources said to Republic. The actor had been confronted with her chats where she was seen asking for ‘maal’ and ‘hash’, during her interrogation, and had accepted them, sources had said yesterday adding that the NCB team is not satisfied with her responses. The investigating agency is set to cross-verify the statement with data, as the officials also seized her phone.

Meanwhile, NCB sources have also informed Republic Media Network that Shraddha Kapoor has admitted to chatting with Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha but denied consuming any drugs, as she was grilled by the agency on Saturday. Sources told Republic TV that Shraddha Kapoor admitted to being present at the 'Chhichore' party but could only identify six odd people who attended the party. Shraddha, however, was silent on the CBD oil chats between her and Jaya Saha. She had arrived at the NCB office as summoned, followed shortly by Sara Ali Khan. They both left at around 6:10 pm.

Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested Kshitij Prasad who is a director affiliated with a top production house which has, nonetheless, distanced itself from him. Kshitij has been remanded to custody for 7 days.

