Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala HC Grants Bail To Convicted Nun & Priest; Suspends Sentence

Kerala HC on Thursday granted bail to Fr Thomas Kotoor (accused 1) and Sister Sephie (accused 3) in the Sister Abhaya murder case. A Division Bench of Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran granted bail to the convicts with the condition of bonds of Rs 5 lakh to be paid each. The High Court further asked the convicts to not leave Kerala during the bail period. With the decision, the HC has now overturned the CBI court order convicting the two with life imprisonment.

Earlier in December 2020, a special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram found Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy guilty in the 1992 murder of Sister Abhaya. The Special CBI court issued a verdict convicting both the accused in the case and handed them life imprisonment. However, the third accused in the Kerala nun murder case, Father Jose Poorthrikkayil was discharged due to lack of evidence.

Initially, the murder of Sister Abhaya was investigated by the local police and state crime branch, which concluded that she had committed suicide. It was later on 29 March 1993, that CBI took over the probe and filed 3 closure reports which stated that it was a case of murder. Later the CBI arrested Father Thomas Kottoor, Father Jose Poorthrikkayil and Sister Sephy on the charge of Sister Abhaya's murder.

According to the prosecution, Kottoor and Poorthrikkayil were having an illicit relationship with Sephy, who was also an inmate of the convent. The charge sheet of the Kerala nun murder case said, "On the night of 27 March 1992, Abhaya allegedly saw Kattoor and Sephy in a compromising position, following which the 3 accused hacked her with an axe and threw her into the well."

