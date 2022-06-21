Last Updated:

SIT Arrests 2 More In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Sirsa Says 'process Of Justice Started'

Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the development and revealed that the investigation was being carried out with the support of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Written By
Ananya Varma
1984 anti-Sikh riots

Image: Twitter/@mssirsa


Two more arrests have been made in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The Special Investigation Team, (SIT) constituted to look into the case has arrested two accused-- Bhura and Momin. Taking to Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the development and revealed that the investigation was being carried out with the support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On June 15, the first big action was taken in the case after the SIT picked up 4 accused-- Saifullah Khan, Bachan, Bappan, and Pakki (lambu) from Kanpur.

1984 Sikh Riots: SIT Arrests 4 Accused

The crackdown in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case started after the SIT arrested four accused in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on June 15. In a joint action of the SIT and Kanpur Police, the four people were picked up from the city's Ghatampur area. All the arrested are over 60 years of age.

READ | Sirsa thanks HM Shah, Yogi for SIT arrests in 1984 riots: 'Wheels of justice grind fine'

It is pertinent to mention that the SIT was formed three years back in 2019 by the Union Ministry to re-open the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial was closed. The team has identified 94 accused in the 1984 Sikh riots out of which 74 accused are alive. Following the development, SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan assured that the team is committed to making more arrests in the case.

READ | AAP condemns Kiran Bedi's offensive '12'o clock' joke; says 'Sikh sentiments hurt'

Speaking to Republic TV, SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan said, “This is an old case from 1984. Because this is an old case, the SIT faced difficulties in nabbing the accused. We have been probing for three years and collecting information. Based on the investigation, more than 70 people were identified, of which four have been arrested.

READ | 1984 anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 4 people from UP after probe; 74 accused identified

“Many accused who are alive, are aged around 70. There are many remaining and we will try to arrest all of them,” DIG Bhushan told Republic. 

READ | 1984 anti-Sikh riots: DIG vows to arrest all accused; 'more than 70 people identified'
Tags: 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Kanpur, Yogi Adityanath
First Published:
COMMENT