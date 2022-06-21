SIT Arrests 2 More In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Sirsa Says 'process Of Justice Started'

Two more arrests have been made in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The Special Investigation Team, (SIT) constituted to look into the case has arrested two accused-- Bhura and Momin. Taking to Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the development and revealed that the investigation was being carried out with the support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On June 15, the first big action was taken in the case after the SIT picked up 4 accused-- Saifullah Khan, Bachan, Bappan, and Pakki (lambu) from Kanpur.

1984 Sikh Riots: SIT Arrests 4 Accused

The crackdown in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case started after the SIT arrested four accused in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on June 15. In a joint action of the SIT and Kanpur Police, the four people were picked up from the city's Ghatampur area. All the arrested are over 60 years of age.

It is pertinent to mention that the SIT was formed three years back in 2019 by the Union Ministry to re-open the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial was closed. The team has identified 94 accused in the 1984 Sikh riots out of which 74 accused are alive. Following the development, SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan assured that the team is committed to making more arrests in the case.

Speaking to Republic TV, SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan said, “This is an old case from 1984. Because this is an old case, the SIT faced difficulties in nabbing the accused. We have been probing for three years and collecting information. Based on the investigation, more than 70 people were identified, of which four have been arrested.

“Many accused who are alive, are aged around 70. There are many remaining and we will try to arrest all of them,” DIG Bhushan told Republic.