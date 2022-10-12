SIT Interrogating Former Punjab CM Prakash Badal In 2015 Kotkapura Firing Case

Fresh trouble mounted for Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Chief Minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Punjab police reached his residence to probe the 2015 post-sacrilege firing case in connection with an FIR registered at Kotkapura city police station on October 14, 2015.

According to sources, SIT has reached the residence of Prakash Singh Badal in Chandigarh where the questioning is underway in relation to the 2015 Kotkapura case.

Notably, Prakash Singh Badal was the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2015 when incidents of the desecration of religious texts and subsequent police firing on people protesting over the issue took place in Faridkot. The new SIT is investigating the two FIRs registered on October 14, 2015, and August 7 of 2018 in connection with the Kotkapura incident.

Kotkapura firing incident

The Kotkapura firing incident relates to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters, and torn pages of the holy book being found scattered at Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.

These incidents triggered protests, and two people, Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh, were killed in Punjab's Behbal Kalan and a few were injured at Faridkot's Kotkapura in police firing.

The SIT earlier questioned former Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini in the sacrilege case. Saini was removed from the top police post by then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal following incidents of sacrilege and subsequent violence in the state in which the police force was accused of excesses.

On April 9, the high court quashed the Punjab Police SIT's report into the firing incident which gave a clean chit to the Badals and directed the state government to set up a new team. The High Court had not only quashed the probe but also raised doubts over the methods and ordered the reconstitution of the SIT probing the case without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.