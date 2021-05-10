Sitalkuchi Firing: Bengal CID Summons 6 CISF Personnel On Tuesday For Questioning

Mere hours after West Bengal CM Mamata and her council of ministers were sworn in on Monday, the state govt's CID has served a notice to 4 CISF constables, 1 CISF inspector & 1 CISF deputy commandant to appear before it on Tuesday, in connection to the Sitalkuchi firing incident. The govt had formed an SIT to probe the incident where 5-6 people were killed by CISF firing amid polls. TMC has accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" besides injuring three other innocent people in the Sitalkuchi, while the BJP has held TMC responsible alleging that a TMC mob gheraoed the Central forces.

West Bengal CID serves notice under 160CrPC to 4 CISF constables, 1 CISF inspector & 1 CISF deputy commandant to appear at the CID HQ tomorrow in the Sitalkuchi firing incident of April 10 during Assembly elections.



The Mamata tape

Amid the election phases, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya shared an alleged audio clip between Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Sitalkuchi candidate Partho Pratim Roy in which the Trinamool chief is heard instructing Roy to preserve the bodies of the victims to 'parade them the next day'. She is also heard allegedly telling Roy to file a 'strong FIR' with the help of a lawyer, after the election is over. Vowing that she will get the commanding officer, SP of Sitalkuchi arrested for the firing, Banerjee is heard telling Roy to ensure the continuation of voting in the area. In retaliation, TMC MP Derek O'Brien accused BJP of spying on its member via phone tapping the CM and questioned as to why central forces fired five bullets in self-defence at a polling station amid voting.

Cooch Behar firing

On April 10 amid phase-4 Bengal polls, CISF stated that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants at polling booth no. 126 -Jorpatki in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more polling party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in 5 to 6 miscreants sustaining fatal injuries out of which some of them succumbed to their injuries. The EC adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers and announced compensation to the deceased's kin.