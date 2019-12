Amidst the massive protests across north-east on the Citizenship Ammendment Act, the situation in Agartala seemed under control. The situation is peaceful, Agartala ADGP said. 'The police have taken extra measures like reserve personnel and mobile patrolling on the streets,' he added. In addition, he also said that so far no serious incident has taken place. However, protestors claimed that the police used harsh measures like lathi charge.