Normalcy Restored After Protest Outside Delhi Police Headquarters On JNU Violence

Law & Order

The situation returned back to normal after protests outside police headquarters on JNU violence.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The situation returned back to normal after protests outside Delhi Police headquarters on JNU violence.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. 

Later, a delegation of students and teachers met the Delhi Police and put forth various demands before them, including urgent medical assistance to injured students and arrest of the accused behind the violence. 

