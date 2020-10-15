In Kerala Gold Scam Case, Sivasankar Gets A Breather; HC Defers Arrest Till Oct 23

The Kerala High Court has passed an order to stay the arrest of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Kerala, till October 23. Enforcement Directorate, the agency that probes cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been closing in on the IAS officer with evidence that connects him directly to the prime accused.

Sivasankar is willing to cooperate: Counsel tells HC

Sivasankar's counsel Advocate P Vijayabhanu submitted that the ED had questioned him for over 30 hours. He also said that ED has sent a notice asking him to give a passport size photo and a copy of Sivasankar's Aadhar card on October 14 in person or through a third party. The counsel argued that flowed by it another notice was given stating that the non-appearance would be taken as non-cooperation in the probe.

Emphasizing that the ED is unnecessarily harassing the petitioner, the counsel stated that Sivasankar is willing to cooperate with the investigation and will appear before the ED on Thursday and also gave proof that the petitioner is a law-abiding citizen with an unblemished track record. They also pleaded that Sivasankar is not going to flee from any investigation.

READ | In gold scam case, ED summons Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's former aide M Shivashankar

READ | Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA suspects link of some accused to Dawood's crime syndicate

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju who appeared for the ED stated that Sivasankar has not been implicated and that his apprehension about the arrest is ill-founded. This is a case which has the involvement of influential people, he added. Responding to the submissions, the court earlier posted the case to November 3 and issued a directive not to make an arrest till then. But the ASG submission of the early hearing was duly considered by the judiciary and advanced the dates to October 23.

The ASG was asked by the court to file a counter affidavit in the case. In the bail plea application, Sivasankar still maintained that he is not aware of the money transaction of Swapna Suresh and CA Venugopal. The court will consider the bail plea on October 23.

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM's former aide applies for anticipatory bail amid ED notice

READ | Kerala Gold smuggling case: Sivasankar files anticipatory bail plea in HC after ED summon