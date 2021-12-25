Six Drug Peddlers Arrested In J-K

Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested and narcotic substances was seized from their possession at separate places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Yogeswer Singh and Shivraj Singh were arrested after 13 grams of heroin was seized from their private car during checking at Vijaypur in Samba district, a police spokesman said.

He said both are notorious narcotic smugglers and face four criminal cases each.

A fresh case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them, the spokesman said.

He said another drug peddler, Mohd Younis, was arrested and six grams of heroin was seized from his possession during random checking in Vijaypur.

In Jammu district, the spokesman said, Adil Hameed, a resident of Banihal, was arrested along with 14 grams of heroin from the Lower Gujjar Nagar area of the city.

Two notorious drug peddlers Guddu and Rohan Kumar were arrested and 4.5 kilograms of ganga was seized from their possession during checking near Katra town in Reasi district, he said.

