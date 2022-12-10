Six Held For Pelting Stones At Policemen In UP

Six people were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at policemen who had gone to the Kakrala area after some persons had blocked a road causing a traffic jam, police said on Saturday.

Around 7 pm on Friday, a police team asked a motorcyclist to show the papers of the vehicle. Apparently angry over documents being sought by the police, he called some people and they started protesting, the police said.

It was during this that a scuffle broke out between the two sides and the crowd started pelting stones at the policemen, they added.

Police then resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said around a dozen policemen were injured in stone pelting and many vehicles were damaged.

He said six people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Efforts are on to nab the other accused, he added.

Singh said a case has been registered against 28 identified persons and 300 unidentified persons.

