'Skipping Consultative Process On Matter Won't Serve Justice': Centre On Marital Rape

A day after the Women & Child Development (WCD) minister Smriti Irani responded to a question regarding criminalisation of marital rape, the Central government on Thursday filed an affidavit before the Delhi High Court urging to defer the hearing the matter while stating that "Government of India is committed to fully and meaningfully protect the liberty, dignity, and rights of every woman."

"The Government of India is committed to fully and meaningfully protect the liberty, dignity, and rights of every woman who is the fundamental foundation and a pillar of a civilized society," the Central government said in an affidavit filed before a bench presided over by Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar.

The Central Government while responding to the batch of petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape, stated, "Both the executive and the legislature are equally concerned and committed to the protection of the fundamental rights of its citizens. However, it is the considered opinion of the Central Government that this Hon'ble Court can be assisted only after a consultative process is undertaken by the Central Government with all stakeholders including all the State Governments."

"The Central Government, therefore, once again reiterates its request to defer the hearing and also undertakes to provide a time-bound schedule within which the Govt will carry out such consultative process on the issue and render effective assistance in the proceedings," the affidavit read.

"It is respectfully reiterated that if the matter which is been pending since 2015 awaits such fruitful exercise for some time, no prejudice would be caused. It will be possible for the Central Government to assist the Court meaningfully and would be possible for this Hon'ble Court to take holistic view rather than deciding such a sensitive issue as a mere legal question based upon the submission of few lawyers," it added.

The Centre also submitted before the High Court that considering the social impact involved, the intimate family relations being the subject matter and the Delhi High Court not having the privilege of having been fully familiarised with ground realities prevailing in different parts of Society of this large, populous and diverse country, taking a decision merely based upon the arguments of few lawyers may not serve the ends of justice.

Centre seeks more time from Delhi HC

Arguing on an earlier date, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while seeking time to put forth a stand of the Central government had said, "Central Govt came to know a month before that the matter was taken up. We are in consultation with the government. Your lordships are not just deciding Constitutional validity of a provision."

"I request that it may not be looked at from a microscopic angle. The dignity of a woman is at stake. These are family issues," the SG had said

"There would be several considerations that would weigh with the CG. It would not be possible for CG to respond immediately particularly when there is no imminent threat that something is going to happen to someone. We would need a reasonable time to respond," he added.

Smriti Irani tells Rajya Sabha Matter of criminalising marital rape is sub-judice

The response comes a day after Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani informed Rajya Sabha that the matter of criminalisation of marital rape is sub-judice and that she cannot provide more details on the same. During the question hour, CPI MP Binoy Viswam asked about sexual violence within marriages.

Responding to the CPI Member, Smriti Irani said, "The matter is sub-judice before the High Court of Delhi in the petitions against marital rape filed by the RIT Foundation."

"The Departed related Parliamentary Standing Committee in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed the need to reform and rationalize the criminal law of the country by introducing a comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piece-meal amendments in respective Acts," she added.

The Minister mentioned that to acknowledge marital rape as a criminal offence, the Centre has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws in consultation with all stakeholders.

Image: Representative/Shutterstock/PTI