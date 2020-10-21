Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey's Wife Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case

The wife of Kanpur-encounter accused Vikas Dubey appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday as a part of the investigation agency's money laundering case against the slain gangster. Dubey's wife Richa was summoned by the ED at their Lucknow Office in connection with the case registered by the economics offences watchdog which has named Dubey and 10 of his associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to officials, ED had filed the case against Vikas Dubey and several others including his financier Jaykant Bajpai based on nearly 60 FIRs that had been registered against them across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Officials had revealed that they had also come across cross-border transactions and had found instances where prima facie money had crossed the border.

Vikas Dubey encounter

Vikas Dubey had been the prime accused in the death of eight policemen in what came to be known as the 'Kanpur Encounter' after he fired upon a group of policemen who had gone to his residence in Bikru village to arrest him. After the Kanpur Police team arrived at his Chaubeypur residence, Dubey's henchmen ambushed the police team and opened fire on them, after which all accused fled the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh police had then launched a man-hunt, raising the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 10, six days after he and his associates killed the policemen. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after being produced before a UP court via video conference.

He was being taken to Kanpur when the police car carrying Dubey turned turtle. As per the UP STF, Dubey took advantage of the fact that the vehicle ferrying him met with an accident. The police personnel fired in self-defence after he fired at them using the pistol that he had snatched from an injured policeman. After the cross-firing, Dubey was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

