Slain Gangster Vikas Dubey's Wife, Brother Booked for Obtaining Arms License Using Fake ID

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against 9 people, including slain gangster Vikas Dubey's brother and wife, for obtaining arms license by using fake documents. FIR has also been registered for obtaining SIM cards on someone else's ID. This comes after Dubey's wife Richa's name appeared in a money laundering case and she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to ED officials, the agency had filed the case against Vikas Dubey and several others including his financier Jaykant Bajpai based on nearly 60 FIRs that had been registered against them across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Officials had revealed that they had also come across cross-border transactions and had found instances where prima facie money had crossed the border.

Vikas Dubey encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. As it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables.

Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. After his arrest in Ujjain on the morning of July 9, Dubey was handed over to the UP STF team. On July 10, the gangster was killed when he was being brought to Kanpur in a government vehicle. As per the UP STF, Dubey took advantage of the fact that the vehicle ferrying him met with an accident. The police personnel fired in self-defence after he fired at them using the pistol snatched from an injured policeman.

On advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay's petition, the Supreme Court constituted an inquiry commission headed by Justice (retd.) BS Chauhan to investigate the encounter. But, the petitioner cast aspersions on the independence of Justice (retd.) BS Chauhan and KL Gupta, members of the probe panel citing their relation with a UP MLC and the Kanpur IG respectively. Refusing to disband the commission as sought by Upadhyay, the SC clarified that the findings of an inquiry commission are not binding on the court.

The three-member SIT formed to probe pointed to a nexus between police and slain gangster Vikas Dubey recommended action against 80 police personnel. The 3500-page report was submitted to the government by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the first week of November. In the report, the SIT has given 36 recommendations and gave details of the role of guilty officers and 80 police personnel. The government will take action after going through the report.

