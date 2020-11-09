Smita Parikh Slams Arjun Rampal, Claims He 'snatched' SSR's Dream House

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday carried out a search at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal as part of its probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood and also asked him to appear before the agency on November 11, a police official said. Reacting to the news, Smita Parikh, Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend on her Twitter handle claimed that Arjun snatched Kai Po Che actor's dream home (Capri Heights, Mumbai) and his house being raided by NCB was God's way of justice.

Electronic gadgets were seized during the search at the house of the 47-year-old actor in suburban Mumbai, he said. According to NCB sources, summons was also issued to Rampal, asking him to appear before the drug law enforcement agency on November 11.

Tune mere sush ka dream home cheena tha na dekh upar wale ka insaaf / upar wale ki laathi me awaaaz nahi hoti Har Har Mahadev 🔱🔱🔱🔱#sushantwasmurdered @shwetasinghkirt @divinemitz @withoutthemind pic.twitter.com/jMvwMqyPFT — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 9, 2020

Waqt waqt ki baat hai ! https://t.co/16pamWWOkC — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) November 9, 2020

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 11th November.



NCB conducted raid at the premises of Arjun Rampal today & summoned him on 11th November to join the investigation, in connection with a drug-related case. — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

The search at the residence of the model-turned-actor came a day after the NCB arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala''s wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu. NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI on Sunday that Firoz Nadiadwala was summoned by the anti-drugs agency earlier in the day, but he failed to appear.

"We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala''s wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," he had said. On Sunday, a team of NCB sleuths searched the residence of the Nadiadwalas and seized 10 grams of ganja, officials said, adding the contraband was procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier.

(with PTI inputs)