Smuggled Cigarettes Recovered On Mizoram-Myanmar Border

Acting on specific information, Assam Rifles recovered 10 cases of smuggled foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 13 lakh at Zokhawthar village on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The recovered contraband were handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, it said Ongoing smuggling of foreign origin cigarette is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the Indo-Myanmar border, the statement added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)