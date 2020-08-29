SNC Lavalin Scam Back To Haunt Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

On Monday, August 31, The Apex court of the country is likely to hear the appeal petition of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the multi-crore SNC Lavalin Scam in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is listed as an accused.

The allegation which has been haunting the chief minister for 23 years is likely to create a political upheaval in the state during the time the opposition has been up in arms against the ruling government's corrupt practices. Pinarayi Vijayan, was earlier acquitted by Kerala High Court in 2017 in this case. The High Court had upheld the trial court verdict in 2013 acquitting Vijayan but upholding enquiry into three former electricity board staff.

New Bench to hear

The matter will be heard by the bench comprising of Justices U U Lalit and Justice Vineet Saran. Meanwhile, Former KSEB chairman R Sivadasan has approached the Supreme Court seeking to adjourn the appeal till the judiciary resumes its normal functioning.

K Mohana Chandran, the former principal secretary to the Kerala government and went on to be the Kerala State Electricity Board Chairman is the first accused in the case while Pinarayi Vijayan is listed as the 7th accused and then joint secretary in KSEB, A Francis as the 8th accused. However, The High Court of Kerala in their judgement had observed that these three people had no direct role in preparing of neither the consultancy nor the supply contract.

On Friday, Sivadasan in a letter has expressed that neither consent nor intimation has been provided before mentioning of matter for urgent listing. The Chief Minister has always maintained that its nothing but a political witchhunt.

The SNC Lavalin scam: Fully explained

In 1995, the UDF government signed an agreement with Canada based SNC-Lavalin and Kerala State Electricity Board to renovate three hydroelectric projects in Pallivasal, Sengulam and Panniar, all located in Idukki. G Karthikeyan who was the electricity minister signed the consultancy agreement on Feb 4, 1996.

The same year, CPIM- led left government headed by EK Nayannar came to power and Pinarayi Vijayan was the electricity minister. Under him, in 1997 the consultancy pact was changed to an agreement. Under the agreement, Rs 374 crores were agreed to be paid to SNC Lavalin for the 100 MW project in July 1998.

It also laid an ancillary responsibility to the Canadian firm to sponsor Rs 98.3 crore to Malabar Cancer Institute, at Vijayan’s home district of Thalassery. To justify the price quoted by Lavalin, the state approached National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHEPCL), who gave a favourable report. In 2001, the UDF government led by AK Antony came to power in the state and the Congress-led government raised corruption in the deal. Subsequently, a vigilance probe was ordered by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 2002.

CAG Reports

In 2005, The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) gave a damning report which stated various lapses in the deal. The report pointed out that the CPIM government had violated norms in awarding the Rs 374.50 crore contract and that it did not yield benefit to the state. It also found the project cost was excessive by Rs 316.75 crore when compared to the policies prescribed by the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) for cases of renovation and modernisation of hydropower stations. Additionally, it pointed out that the state also did not receive Rs 89.32 crore out of the grant of Rs 98.30 crore agreed to be provided by SNC-Lavalin for Malabar Cancer Hospital as part of the deal.

Its report said global tenders were not invited before giving he contracts to SNC Lavalin. It also blamed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had not taken any measure to “ensure reasonableness” of the prices quoted by Canadian company before signing of the contract. The report also stated that the foreign company was ‘acting’ as a manufacturer while it was an intermediary.

“The very objective of improvement in the efficiency of machines could not be achieved as there was no improvement in the generation of power,” the CAG reported had concluded.

Case handed to CBI

In March 2006, The Congress Led Oomen Chandy government handed over the case to CBI. In its charge sheet, the CBI's charge sheet alleged that Vijayan along with the other accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy to award the supply to SNC-Lavalin for an exorbitant fee. Its charge sheet also alleged that Vijayan, in collusion with some entered into a non-binding MoU for establishing the hospital, instead of signing a legally binding agreement in the form of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) for the grant arranged by SNC-Lavalin. The charge sheet states SNC Lavalin spent approximately Rs.12 crore for the construction of the hospital. The absence of a binding agreement had caused a wrongful loss of 86.25 crores to the government exchequer, the charge-sheet alleged.

Later, the Supreme Court also ordered an investigation in 2011. However, in 2013 the special court observed that the CBI charge sheet was incomplete and discharged Vijayan along with six other accused in the case. The revision petition was filed by the CBI challenging the special court order. Subsequently, the Oomen Chandy government submitted a report in the High Court that the exchequer has lost Rs 266.25 crore.



On August 23, 2017, the Kerala High Court Rejected the revision petition discharging Vijayan and two others. However, it rejected the decision of the CBI court to set free three officials of KSEB which included the accounts officer, former chairman and former chief engineer. The court reprimanded these three officers stating that these three designed the projects, perpetrated the contract, and executed it under suspicious circumstances and these actions lead to monetary gain and advantage for SNC Lavalin.

It gave leeway to Pinaray Vijayan citing, “he had no sufficient tenure to expedite things and get an enforceable contract from SNC Lavalin.”

