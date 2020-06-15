Watch: Social Distancing Norms Violated At Wedding Of Congress MLA's Son In Bellary

As per videos accessed by Republic TV on Monday, social distancing norms were violated at the wedding ceremony of Karnataka Congress MLA PT Parameshwar Naik's son in Lakshmipur village, Bellary district. While the lockdown rules prescribe that not more than 50 people shall be permitted at weddings, hundreds of people were present on this occasion. Senior Congress leaders such as former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and ex-Deputy CM G Parameshwara attended the wedding without following requisite social distancing norms. Moreover, state Health Minister B Sriramulu, who was also spotted at the ceremony, did not wear a mask. Currently, there are 7000 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka out of which 3955 patients have been discharged while 86 casualties have been reported.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was seen without face mask at the wedding ceremony of former minister Parameshwar Naik's son at Hagaribommanahalli in Davanagere earlier today. pic.twitter.com/beo79Sersy — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Conducting elections amid COVID-19 crisis

On June 12, the Karnataka government issued directions to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming state Legislative Council polls and the election to 4 Rajya Sabha seats amid the novel coronavirus crisis. As per the order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, the Returning Officer (RO) will take necessary precautions like observance of social distancing norms, installation of thermal scanners, use of masks by all election agents, and staff taking part in the polling process. Furthermore, they have been directed to ensure the provision of hand sanitizers while filing nominations, scrutiny of nominations, polling, and counting.

The RO has been empowered to decide the staff requirement and issue passes to the candidates, their election agents, and accompanying persons. All the persons involved in the election process who are residing in containment zones shall be allowed unrestricted movement only for the purpose of election. Similarly, the travel of persons above the age of 65 authorized by the RO is permitted to take part in the poll process. The Deputy Commissioners have not only been asked to provide details about the travel plans of MLAs who have been quarantined but also been accorded the responsibility of facilitating the travel of candidates, voters, etc. for the purpose of election.

