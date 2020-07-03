'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Resound Forces in Leh As PM Modi's Chopper Lands

In a significant development to the rising tensions on the border with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh on Friday morning, along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Indian Army jawans chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as PM Modi arrived at the Nimu base to review military preparedness along the Line of Actual Control.

The Prime Minister interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

READ | PM Modi Calls Core Meet in Delhi From Leh Visit; Shah, Rajnath, Jaishankar & NSA to Attend

PM Modi’s visit to Leh

PM Modi's visit holds critical importance and comes as a massive statement following the martyrdom of 20 Indian Jawans in a clash with Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15-16.

Numerous pictures of the surprise visit have been accessed, which all-together depict a rousing picture against China's continued belligerence, with the message clear - India is undaunted, she will not back down.

READ | PM Modi Arrives In Leh With CDS Gen Bipin Rawat; Leads From The Front In Massive Statement

Over the past few weeks, since the clash, India has taken the sheen of China's air of invincibility, by doing the following, at a minimum:

Going toe-to-toe with the Chinese PLA militarily Blocking Chinese entities from investing in India under automatic FDA route Bolstering 123 nations' effort to probe China over Covid's origin Putting a full-stop to Chinese land-grabs, emboldening others Banning Chinese apps and teaching China that protectionism isn't a one-way street

READ | 'Only Counter China Has If Xi Jinping Goes Too,' Says Major Gaurav Arya As Modi Visits Leh

READ | Shiv Sena Makes Big Statement On PM Modi's Leh Visit; Says He Must Be Acknowledged