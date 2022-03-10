Solicitor General Mehta Sustains Injury After Accidental Fall; To Resume Court From Friday

Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, sustained a minor injury on the head after an accidental fall on Thursday morning. A statement issued by his office said that Mehta visited the AIIMS Hospital where doctors examined him. He started working immediately thereafter and will continue to attend courts from Friday, it said.

"Tushar Mehta, SG had an accidental fall after slipping on the floor in the morning. He contacted the doctor and as medical advice, went to AIIMS. Doctors found minor external head injury and took 4 stitches,” it said.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices LN Rao and BR Gavai, which was hearing a plea seeking directions for disclosure of data on clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines, was informed by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that Mehta had slipped on the washroom floor in the morning.

“Before I start, I must inform your lordships that the solicitor has been leading us in this matter from the beginning and last evening, we had a six hours conference and are fully ready with the matter. Unfortunately, there is a little medical issue. He had a fall in the washroom this morning,” Bhati told the bench.

“How is he (Mehta),” the bench inquired. The ASG said Mehta has gone to a hospital. The bench then said it would hear arguments in the matter on March 15, considering the medical issue.

“We will have it on March 15, Tuesday. There is a medical emergency. I hope he will be all right, otherwise, you continue,” Justice Rao told Bhati, adding, “We will accommodate.”

The bench observed that the matter, which is part-heard, cannot be adjourned, but has to be done so as there is a medical issue.

(With inputs from agency)