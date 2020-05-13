Ex-CJI Gogoi Hits Out At Critics; Speaks About Collegium System For Appointment Of Judges

Amidst much criticism, former Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi today delivered the Keynote Address on “Ensuring an Independent Judiciary under our Constitution: Confronting the Contemporary Challenges” in a Webinar hosted by the Confederation for Alumni for National Law Universities. For the first time, Justice Gogoi touched upon several controversial topics ranging from complaints filed against judges to the questionable transfer of Justice V.K. Tahilramani from the Madras High Court.

Justice Gogoi began his address by saying that he has noted the criticism that surrounded his participation in the discussion on the independence of the judiciary, “but with more criticism, I was more determined to speak” says Justice Gogoi at the very beginning, laying down the tone for the remainder of his address. He clarified that his address may seem “a little negative” since debates had lost their academic, intellectual character. “At the slightest opportunity, they have become vilifications of the idea or persons” said Justice Gogoi.

Collegium system for appointment

He began with speaking on the Collegium system for appointment of judges in the higher judiciary. “My experience with the Collegium system is that it is a sure way of keeping the Executive out of the appointment process” he said. “But this is not to say that the Executive does not have a role to play. The Executive has an equal role, but the judicial voice is the ultimate voice” said Justice Gogoi.

The “Collegium” consists of the Chief Justice of India along with the four senior-most judges in the Supreme Court who decide on the appointment and transfer of judges in High Courts and the Supreme Court. The recommendations of the Collegium are binding on the Central Government; if the Collegium sends the names of the judges/lawyers to the government for the second time. There has been a long standing debate on the Collegium system in light of a constant tussle between the Government and the Judiciary over the Memorandum of Procedure.

“Fourteen names were recommended for appointment to the Supreme Court during my tenure” said Justice Gogoi, “these were accepted and the appointments were made in time without any difficulty. All recommendations for the 24-25 Chief Justices of High Courts were also processed in time. What is the problem?” the former Chief Justice of India asks. “The perception that a certain judge is better suited than another judge is an individual perception”.

He went on to defend the Collegium system stating that “it is an excellent system that has stood the test of time”. “The problem is with individuals running the system. The problem may not be from Collegium members, but from people outside the Collegium but within the judicial fraternity” Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

On a similar note, he also referred to the famous “Madras transfer” controversy involving the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice V.K. Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court. “The decision of the transfer was based on conduct, character and dubious financial deals. God knows what would happen if I were to upload these reasons for the transfer” Justice Gogoi said defending the decision of the Collegium at the time to keep the reasons for Justice Tahilramani’s transfer confidential.

For the first time, Justice Gogoi also took questions on complaints that come to light against the conduct of judges from the higher judiciary, highlighting of course the sexual harassment complaint that was lodged against him mere months before his retirement as the Chief Justice of India.

“There are numerous complaints being made, all of which cannot be entertained” he said. “In cases of serious complaints, there is an in-house procedure in place which is common for all judges part of the higher judiciary and it does not contemplate the participation of lawyers, witnesses or outsiders.”

“What happens at the end of it?” Justice Gogoi asked rhetorically. “If the complaint is dismissed, the report is not made public for good reason, since it may embarrass the judge. And if the complaint is found to have substance to it, then the judge is asked to step down”.

The complaint filed against Justice Gogoi was from an ex-staffer of the Supreme Court which was examined by an in-house committee and eventually dismissed for lack of merit. The report on the dismissal of the complaint was never made public and the complainant had distanced herself from the inquiry alleging that it was “biased”.

Justice Gogoi also batted for strengthening the scheme for protection of judges from complaints such as these stating that the office of the judges was being made “vulnerable”, which was discouraging good people and younger lawyers from becoming judges. “The office of the judge of a High Court as been made so vulnerable that a lawyer is happy to continue as a lawyer. Why would a lawyer sacrifice his lucrative practice? If you drive judges through an enquiry straightaway, judges won’t be able to function” he said.

CJI hits out at critics

The former Chief Justice also hit out at several of his critics stating that there are activists, web portals and certain media organizations that had laid down “identifications” for who is an “independent judge” and who isn’t. “An independent judge is expected to be eloquent on issues like the rich-poor divide, oppression of marginalized communities, suppression of Fundamental Rights and must advocate free speech even to the extent of touching the frontiers of defamation” Justice Gogoi said. “If judges don’t conform to these expectations, then they are attacked”.

Another important aspect touched upon by Justice Gogoi was that of post-retirement appointments offered to judges. He himself was nominated as an independent member of the Rajya Sabha via the President after his retirement as the Chief Justice of India, a move which created a political storm in the country. Justice Gogoi defended this in his address today stating that retired judges could be classified into three categories – “retired activist judges who immediately after retirement said many things that they never said in office, judges who take up independent professional work post retirement like arbitrations and commercial matters and judges who take up post-retirement engagements”. “Only the third category of the judges is questioned. Why?” Justice Gogoi asked. “Who are the activist judges working with? Who is giving them a platform? How are retiring judges getting friendly with commercial lawyers? How does work flow to a few judges and not others? Why are no questions being asked to them?”

Questions were also posed to the former judge on the politically significant Ayodhya judgment which was delivered after decades of wait by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by him. Curiously, the judgment delivered unanimously by the five judges did not name who the author of the judgment was. Several legal minds point out that the style and the tone of the judgment hints at the fact that it was authored by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, however, it was Justice Gogoi who read out the judgment in open court.

“Why does a judgment need the author to be disclosed,” Justice Gogoi asked. “During the tenure of a particular Supreme Court judge, there were 32 cases which were decided by his bench in which the author was not disclosed. No questions were raised then. I, myself, have authored 13 judgments where my name is not shown. This is a jurisprudentially and logically acceptable practice” Justice Gogoi said. He went on to say that the persons raising questions were critics who wanted the five judges to write down separate judgments so that the Ayodhya verdict does not come out before my retirement.

