Son-in-law Hacks Mother-in-law To Death For Encouraging Divorce

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death on a flyover here Saturday night by her son-in-law for “encouraging” his wife to go ahead with divorce, police said.

Rajesh (37) killed Nagamani (47) on Chanumolu Venkata Rao flyover around 9 pm, they said.

“It is a murder committed by son-in-law. The deceased (person) is mother-in-law. A divorce petition is pending before the court,” Vijayawada West ACP Hanumantha Rao told PTI.

According to the police, Rajesh bore a grudge against Nagamani for allegedly encouraging her daughter to file a divorce petition.

He was unhappy with his mother-in-law as he thought that she was the reason for his separation with his wife and hacked her to death with a sickle used to cut coconuts, they said.

Nagamani died on the spot, police said, adding a hunt has been launched to nab Rajesh.

The accused used to eke out a living by selling clothes door to door.

Police have registered a case against Rajesh under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder).