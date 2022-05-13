Son Of Former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal Arrested On Multiple Fraud Charges Under Gangster Act

Alishan, son of the Mining Mafia of Saharanpur and former BSP MLC, Haji Iqbal, was arrested in a joint operation by the Saharanpur Crime Branch and Mirzapur police from the Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi on Thursday. Alishan was detained under the Gangster act and currently is in custody at Behat Kotwali police station of Saharpur where an inquiry is being conducted. Notably, several cases have been registered against the family of former MLC Haji Iqbal in land fraud and other charges.

According to police officials, Alishan was arrested in a joint operation on late night of Thursday from Lajpat Nagar in Delhi and a Fortuner car was also recovered from him. After that, he was brought to the Behat police station in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Officials at Behat police station reported that it is the third arrest in the case linked with Haji Iqbal as the associate of Iqbal, former block chief Rao Laik and the servant of the former MLC, Naseem have already been arrested under the Gangster Act at Mirzapur police station in Uttar Pradesh. It is significant to mention that Haji Iqbal, his sons Javed, Wajid and Afzal who are also involved in multiple fraud cases are still absconding. Iqbal was a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC from 2010 to 2016.

Illegal property worth Rs. 21 crore attached

Earlier, a joint team of police and revenue departments attached alleged illegal property worth Rs 21 crore registered in the name of Iqbal’s servant Naseemunder under provisions of the Gangster Act, PTI reported, quoting police officials. Iqbal, who headed the gang, was indulged in smuggling wood, illegal mining, threatening people and using fraudulent means to purchase government and non-government land, and registering them in the names of his aides, family members, relatives and even servants, Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar told PTI. He had amassed money from criminal activities and purchased a number of properties in Behat area of Saharanpur, the SSP said.

Also, Amit Jain alias Dadu, who was Haji Iqbal's associate, in this case, gave a letter to the district administration saying that he had no business relationship of any kind with Haji Iqbal. Dadu accused Haji Iqbal and his family members of trapping him by forgery. On Thursday, Mirzapur police station registered a case against Haji Iqbal, Mahmood Ali, Jagjit Singh and Naseem on Amit's complaint.