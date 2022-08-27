A Goa court on Saturday sent Sonali Phogat's assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his aide Sukhwinder Singh to 10-day police custody in connection with the actor's death. Sangwan and Singh, both non-Goan residents, have been accused of mixing a substance in her drink at a nightclub in North Goa on August 23.

Sudhir and Sukhwinder were produced before the court today (August 27), which remanded them to 10-day police custody.

On Friday, Goa police alleged that Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by the two persons accused in her murder case. Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said Sangwan and Singh had confessed to mixing an “obnoxious chemical” into Phogat's drink.

The actor was brought dead St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna on Monday, where the police initially said that she appeared to have suffered a heart attack. However, Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint accusing her personal assistant Sudhir and his aide Sukhvinder of killing the BJP leader.

Notably, Phogat's provisional death certificate revealed that 'multiple blunt force injuries' were found on the actor's body. Phogat's mortal remains were handed over to the family on August 25 after the autopsy and her funeral was held on Friday.

Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa police arrest 4 accused

Meanwhile, the Goa police arrested two more people, including a club owner and an alleged drug peddler, in connection with Sonali Phogat's alleged murder case. Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies restaurant was arrested after drugs were allegedly recovered from the club's ladies' washroom.

The police also arrested an alleged drug peddler who had purportedly supplied drugs to the accused and the owner of the club where Phogat was seen partying the night before her death. Both have been arrested by the Anjuna police under whose jurisdiction the crime took place.