The Goa Police on Friday, August 26, arrested two more people, including a club owner and an alleged drug peddler, in connection with the death of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies restaurant was arrested after drugs were allegedly recovered from the club's ladies' washroom.

The police also arrested an alleged drug peddler who had purportedly supplied drugs to the accused and the owner of the club where Phogat was seen partying the night before her death. Both have been arrested by the Anjuna police under whose jurisdiction the crime took place.

Sonali Phogat Murder Case

On Friday, the Goa police alleged that Sonali Phogat was drugged at a party by two persons accused in her murder case, based on the confessions of the two accused arrested in the case. She was brought dead St Anthony Hospital in the Anjuna area of North Goa district on Monday, where the police initially said that she appeared to have suffered a heart attack.

However, Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint accusing her personal assistant Sudhir and his aide Sukhvinder of killing the BJP leader.

On Friday, Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi revealed that Sangwan and Singh had confessed to mixing an “obnoxious chemical” into Phogat's drink.

The two accused will be produced before the court this afternoon and the Goa police is likely to seek their custody for 14 days.

After Phogat's autopsy was conducted at a state-run hospital in Goa, the provisional death certificate was released, which stated that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' over the actor's body.

Phogat's mortal remains were handed over to the family on August 25 after the autopsy. Her funeral was held earlier on Friday.