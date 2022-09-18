Sonali Phogat Murder Case: CBI, Forensic Experts Reach Goa’s Curlies Restaurant For Probe

In the latest development in the BJP leader Sonali Phogat Murder case, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team along with Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts arrived at the Curlies restaurant in Goa where the politician was given drugs. Officials will collect the documents, chemical evidence, CCTV footage, electronic evidence, and statements of people present on the night of the incident when Sonali was forced to drink a liquid mixed with some "noxious" chemical while partying on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

#BREAKING | CBI and Forensic Analysis team reaches Goa’s Curlies restaurant for probe in Sonali Phogat murder case

Notably, this came after CBI officials with forensic experts on Saturday conducted an investigation for ten long hours at the Grand Leone Hotel in Goa to collect the evidence from the rooms in which Phogat, prime suspect Sudhir Sangwan, and Sukhwinder had stayed. The Grand Leone Hotel rooms were already sealed by the Goa police.

Videography and photography of the rooms were being done by the investigating agency to collect more evidence in the Sonali Phogat murder case. It is pertinent to mention that after handing over the case concerned to the CBI, the Goa police provided all the statements recorded and all the evidence collected by them to the central agency.

CBI will re-examine the evidence collected by the Goa police. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) re-registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the suspicious death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat on September 15.

Sonali Phogat's death case

Sonali Phogat was taken to the St. Anthony's Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 22, where she was declared brought dead. A heart attack was initially suspected to be the cause behind her death. However, her family alleged that it was a murder and subsequently, her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint.

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan told them that there was a film shooting in Goa on August 24. But hotel rooms were booked only for two days, on August 22 and 23. He alleged that there was no film shoot, as when they reached the coastal state, they didn’t see any actor or film shoot there. Additionally, he alleged that Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death and had told the family members that Sudhir had given her 'food laced with some intoxicant'.

Later, an FIR was filed on the basis of the complaint, and Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh were arrested. During the interrogation, police said that the two had confessed that they had intentionally made her drink a liquid mixed with some "noxious" chemical while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.