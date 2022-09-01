Sonali Phogat Spoke To Family Before Death; Sudhir's Deal For Her Farmhouse Raises Mystery

The exclusive details accessed by Republic TV show late Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Sonali Phogat spoke to her sister and brother-in-law on the night of the party where she was allegedly force-fed ecstasy.

According to sources, Sonali's family has shared screenshots of the details of the last conversation with Goa Police. The former Bigg Boss contestant spoke to her sister and brother-in-law at 10:13 pm on August 22 for 6.54 minutes.

The family has claimed that during the conversation Sonali felt healthy and there were no signs of heart problems. Moreover, the family, who have been demanding a CBI probe, claimed that when they tried calling on Sonali's second number at 9:43 pm, the call was disconnected.

BJP leader Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after she arrived in the coastal state with two of her male companions. Her two aides- Sudhir Sanghwan and Sukhwinder Singh- have been arrested for her alleged murder.

Sudhir wanted to lease Sonali's farmhouse for Rs 60K/a year: Sources

Sources informed that Sudhir had allegedly prepared transfer papers for Sonali Phogat's farmhouse. The accused wanted to lease the property for 20 years. He had also allegedly given a token amount for the same. He purpotedly wanted to get the farmhouse at a rent of Rs 60,000 per year.

"Sudhi wanted to take the farmhouse on lease for 20 years at a rent of Rs 60,000 per year. He had given the token amount three times," Sonali's brother-in-law said.

Police have said Sonali Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs at Curlies restaurant in Goa hours before her death. So far, five people have been arrested in the case. Her forensic report disclosed 46 injury marks on her body. The post-mortem was conducted by Goa Medical College and Hospital.