Sonipat SP Refutes Masked Man's Claims Of 26 Jan Plot, Says 'statements Made Under Fear'

A day after a masked man claimed a 'plot to kill 4 farm leaders', Sonipat police SP Jashandeep S Randhawa on Saturday, revealed that the man was an unemployed 21-year-old Yogesh Rawat of Sonipat who had 'made those statements under fear'. The police who are still questioning Rawat after he was handed over farmers, stated that he had gotten into an argument with farmer volunteers over allegations of eve-teasing which led him to be beaten up. Currently, Farm leaders have claimed that they have come to an agreement with Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police in holding their tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 1,06,39,684; vaccinations touch 14 lakhs

Police: 'Masked man made statements out of fear'

Randhawa stated that Rawat is neither arrested or detained and is currently questioning him. Refuting Rawat's claims of a Sonipat SHO - Pradeep from Rai police station assisted him, Randhawa said that preliminary investigation showed that there is no inspector named Pradeep in that district. Rawat had switched his statements earlier in the day claiming that he had made up the story after ' he was forced by the farmers'.

He is a resident of Sonipat & is unemployed. On questioning, it came into fore that he had arguments with farmer volunteers over allegations of eve-teasing. He was taken to a camp where he was beaten up. He has said he made statements under fear: Sonipat SP Jashandeep S Randhawa pic.twitter.com/Khwc1QssbG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Video of man caught by farmers surfaces, now alleges he 'was beaten & forced to lie'

Masked man claims 'plot To Kill 4 Netas'

In a sensational and shocking development, farmers protesting at the Singhu border alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt their tractor rally on January 26. Addressing a press conference late Friday, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that they had nabbed a man who was part of a sinister plan to incite violence during the tractor rally and shoot four farmers' union leaders. The man, who was wearing a jacket with his face was covered with a handkerchief, claimed to be part of two teams who had been working to incite violence on Republic Day tractor rally, alleging that they were paid Rs 10,000 each for the crime.

Protesting farmers nab man allegedly part of 'plot to kill 4 netas, disrupt tractor rally'

Claiming that the teams were ordered to fire on the farmers, he named a Police officer alleging that he was part of the plan. "We had planned that when the farmers will proceed with their tractor rally on January 26, there will be firing and Delhi Police will try to stop them. Even then, if they do not halt their march, then we will fire on them. The Delhi Police will think that farmers are firing. SHO of Rai Police Station in Haryana's Sonepat is involved in this plan.," said the man. Later he also alleged that it was his teams that disrupted Haryana CM Khattar's Karnal Kisansabha and had previously played a role in the violence during Jat agitation, 2016.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netaji event after crowds raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans