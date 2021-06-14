Sonu Jalan Alleges He's A Victim Of False Case & Extortion By Param Bir; Files Plea In HC

Sonu Jalan, the bookie who was harrassed and extorted by former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh has filed an intervention application before the Bombay High Court against a petition filed by Param Bir Singh, seeking relief from the procedures specific to criminal law in cases of corruption against him by the units working under the Maharashtra police.

The application filed by Sonu Jalan stated that he is a victim of bribery and extortion while adding that false charges under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were implicated against him. The application also mentions that Param Bir Singh and encounter cop Pradeep Sharma extorted him. Param Bir Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 10 crore from Sonu Jalan and on his instructions, the matter was settled for Rs 3.45 crore.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay HC on Monday that it would not arrest Param Bir Singh till June 22 in another case registered against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Complaints of extortion by bookies against Param Bir Singh

Jalan, an accused in the 2018 IPL betting racket was arrested by then-Thane Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a cricket betting case for Rs 45 lakhs. Maharashtra DGP (Home Guards) and former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh is facing Maharashtra CID investigation in connection with complaints of bookies Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna. Sonu Jalan had earlier filed a complaint along with Ketan Tanna, Munir Khan alleging that they were implicated in a false case by Param Bir Singh.

Sonu Jalan in his complaint mentioned that former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma had demanded Rs 15 lakh in 2017, and threatened if failed to pay the same, it would lead him to be trapped in 169 cases. In 2018, Param Bir Singh, who was then the Thane Police Commissioner, had asked Sonu Jalan to pay extortion money of Rs 10 crore to Pradeep Sharma. Sonu Jalan has also complained that Pradeep Sharma threatened him saying he will slap charges on Sonu Jalan under the MCOCA Act.

Ketan Tanna and Munir Khan have also alleged that they were demanded extortion money in crores by Param Bir Singh and Pradeep Sharma. Ketan Tanna in the complaint has said that his wife was called to the Anti-extortion cell and police officials had beaten Sonu Jalan in front of his wife while threatening her to pay the ransom amount. Ketan Tanna mentioned that Pradeep Sharma and Rajkumar Kothamire threatened his wife and demanded Rs 2 Crore which was later settled at Rs 1 Crore.

Supreme Court raps Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh had also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all the proceedings to another state. The Supreme Court last week declined to entertain Param Bir Singh's petition and questioned his intent by saying that doesn't he have faith in the police force he was a part of for so long.

"You're from the Maharashtra cadre, you have been in service for more than 38 years, you still don't have faith in your own force," said a two judges bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice Hemant Gupta.

Appearing for Param Bir, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued, "The Inquiry officer is troubling me. Anything I'm saying about the DGP, he is approaching me. I am being intimidated to take back my letters."

"If I'll not withdraw it, they will imitate criminal cases against me," Jethmalani argued.

Jethmalani further said, "I (Parambir Singh) can't keep facing FIRs just because I'm a whistleblower."

Following which the court again said, "You're a Maha cadre officer, now you don't have confidence in your own force." It further went on to say, "Those who themselves live in glass houses should not throw stones at others."

Maharashtra govt probes Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra government has ordered several probes into Param Bir Singh - one pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare case and others in connection with the corruption and extortion allegations against him. Param Bir Singh had accused former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of asking Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai, leading to his transfer.