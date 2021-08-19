SP Leader Azam Khan, Wife & Son Accused Of Forging Birth-certificate, Charge Sheet Filed

A charge sheet was filed against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife Dr. Tanzeen Fathima and their son Abdullah Azam Khan, on Wednesday, for allegedly forging Abdullah's birth certificate, allowing him to contest elections from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

District Government Counsel (Crime) Arun Prakash Saxena said, "Abdullah Azam Khan contested Vidhan Sabha elections with the help of one of these birth certificates. It was revealed during the inquiry that he was not 25 years at the time of elections. They were presented in court. Charge-sheet has been filed against the three accused including Abdullah Azam Khan in this matter.” Saxena added, “Rampur police had already submitted two charge-sheets against the three under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

According to the District Government Counsel, Dr. Tanzeen Fathima was present at the hearing as Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan attended the meeting via video conferencing. Saxena claimed that an investigation is underway on the matter. Earlier this month on 10 August, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan in the alleged birth certificates forgery case. Both Azam Khan and his son Abdullah are accused of forging the latter's age on his educational certificates for him to participate in the 2017 elections. Abdullah Azam Khan was elected as an MLA from Suar seat in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

How did Azam Khan benefit from the birth certificate?

He was disqualified from the membership of the state Legislative Assembly for being below 25 years of age on the day of the election, Later that year, in December, he was found guilty by the Allahabad High Court for submitting a forged birth certificate to the election body to contest elections. There are accusations that the first birth certificate, which recorded his date of birth as January 1, 1993, was used for making passports and was misused during foreign travel. As for the second birth certificate, his date of birth is recorded as of September 30, 1990. This was "misused" in government documents for contesting election to Legislative Assembly of the state and in different recognitions given to Jauhar University.

(With inputs from ANI)