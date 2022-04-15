SP Probing Khargone Violence Tells Republic Over 140 Arrested & 30 Cases Registered So Far

While the situation remains tense in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone area after multiple incidents of fresh clashes being reported from around the area amid tight security, the police have also beefed up vigilance and are keeping a watch on any possible escalations.

As the investigations are underway and all the possible links are being probed, Additional Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Chaurasia while speaking to Republic informed that more than 140 arrests have been made in the connection while over 30 FIRs have been filed so far in the Khargone violence incident.

Recalling the violent clash that took place on the occasion of Ram Navami, he said that a group of people started hurling stones at the process which later triggered a violent clash on April 10. However, the police force reached the spot on time and took cognizance of the incident, and controlled the violence.

Speaking on any organisation links with the incident, the Additional SP said that all the angles are being investigated and any possible links will be thoroughly proved.

Khargone SP briefs on Khargone violence probe

Earlier on Thursday, the newly-appointed Superintendent of Police, Rohit Kashwani while speaking to the media also said that the involvement of the PFI and the funding of the communal violence will be investigated as he informed that over 140 people have been arrested in the connection while more than 30 criminal cases have been registered.

He also informed that a curfew continues to remain imposed in the area while only women were allowed to step out for purchasing essential commodities for two hours in the morning and then in the evening. Notably, SP Kashwani took charge as the Khargone SP on Thursday after his predecessor Siddharth Chaudhary went on leave after sustaining an injury on Sunday.

