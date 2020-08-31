'Speak To China In A Language They Understand', Major Gaurav Arya On Fresh LAC Incursions

After the Defence Ministry confirmed fresh Chinese incursions in Eastern Ladakh, Major (Retd.) Gaurav Arya hit out at China for violating the consensus saying that the country was functioning with a 'forked tongue.' Major (Retd.) Gaurav Arya stated that China never believed in agreement or talks and that their constant violations would not cease to stop until and unless they were given a befitting reply in 'a language that they understood.'

'China doesn't respect agreements or talks'

"You see this was expected. We've had various transgressions by Chinese and attempts at aggression for the past 3-4years they have heated up. You see what the Chinese are doing at the Pangong Tso. At one level we are having these talks with the Lieutenant General, core commander, def commander, where India has said that you have signed an agreement but clearly it does not believe in agreements or talks," said Major (Retd.) Gaurav Arya.

"What China is doing is speaking with a forked tongue. On one level they are engaging in talks to make us think that their intentions are honourable. What is actually happening is that they are attacking also, to put us on a back-foot to understand what is actually happening. What we need to do is speak to China in a language that they understand, unfortunately, we are not doing that. The government really needs to put their best foot forward. China only wants to speak the language of violence," he said.

Read: India-China Clash: BJP Hails Army After It Foils PLA's Incursion Attempts In Ladakh

Read: LAC Talks: India Rejects China's 'equidistant Disengagement' Idea In Ladakh's Finger Area

China tries to alter status-quo

In a massive development at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements on the intervening night of August 29-30 August. The Indian Army thwarted China's intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground, the MoD said.

Colonel Aman Anand, PRO, Indian Army in a statement said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said.

Read: India Thwarts China's attempt To Change Status Quo At Eastern Ladakh; Army Warns Beijing

Read:Guardians Of Ladakh: Major Gaurav Arya With The Valiant Scouts Who Defend The Himalayas